ALTON - Illinois American Water has been hard at work this week in the Downtown Alton area with its massive sanitary sewer project. Shown here are photos of some of the work and progress.

Illinois American Water corporate spokesperson Karen Cotton said this week that the work on 3rd Street and Belle Street in Alton is the most difficult so far for the company in the large project. Both areas have a high traffic flow, she said.

Cotton explained there are numerous old, abandoned utility lines, and even an old brick cistern that was recently uncovered.

"To support safety, progress has been slowed some, resulting in a bit of a delay in the anticipated month time frame that was expected for the sanitary sewer installation work on 3rd Street and Belle Streets in the downtown area," she said.

Cotton added that all efforts are underway to try to complete the 3rd Street part of the project in a couple of weeks and Belle Street a few weeks after that. She also said that 9th Street in Alton will be closed from Alton Street to George Street to all thru traffic for a month or two."