ILLINOIS – Over $48,000 will be awarded to 70 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2016 Firefighter Grant Program. The program was created in 2010 to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area. To date, the program has resulted in over 350 grants totaling over $342,000 awarded across the state.

“Our teams partner closely with fire departments, testing and operating every fire hydrant across the state and working hard to ensure reliable water service for fire protection, but we wanted to do more,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “This program enables us to further support our local heroes in the communities we serve.”

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. Illinois American Water presented grants to the following Illinois fire departments:

Northern Illinois

Des Plaines Fire Department

City of Elmhurst Fire Department

Elgin Fire Department

Homer Township Fire Protection District

Lemont Fire Protection District

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Morris Fire Protection & Ambulance District

Mount Prospect Fire Department

Northwest Homer Fire Protection District

Orland Fire Protection District

Oswego Fire Protection District

Plainfield Fire Protection District

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District

Sterling Fire Department

Dana Fire Protection District

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Leonore Volunteer Fire Department

Long Point Comm Volunteer Fire Protection District

Reading Volunteer Fire Department

Streator Fire Department

Central Illinois

Arcola Fire Department

Carroll Fire Protection District

Champaign Fire Department

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

Edge-Scott Fire Protection District

Pesotum Fire Protection District

Savoy Fire Department

St Joseph-Stanton Fire Department

Tolono Fire Protection District

Tuscola Fire Department

U of I Willard Airport Fire Department

Urbana Fire Department

Lincoln Fire Department

Lincoln Rural Fire Department

City of Pekin Fire Department

North Pekin Fire Department

Bartonville Fire Department

Limestone Township Fire Protection District

Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District

Peoria Fire Department

West Peoria Fire Protection District

Pontiac Fire Department

Saunemin Fire Protection District

Southern Illinois

City of Alton Fire Department

Godfrey Fire Protection District

QEM Fire Protection District

Cairo Fire Department

Belleville Fire Department

Church Road Fire Protection District

Columbia Fire Department

East St. Louis Fire Department

Fairmont City Fire Department

French Village Fire Department

Hamel Volunteer Fire Department

Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Madison Fire Department

Mascoutah Fire Department

Midway Fire Protection District

Mitchell Fire Department

Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District

O'Fallon Fire Department

Pocahontas -Old Ripley Fire Department

Sauget Fire Department

Signal Hill Fire Department

St. Clair Special Emergency Services

Swansea Fire Department

Venice Fire Department

Villa Hills Fire Department

Washington Park Fire Department

Waterloo Fire Department

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people.

American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

Illinois American Water ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Water Utilities in the Midwest" according to J.D. Power’s 2016 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. Marking its 130th anniversary this year, the company employs 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

