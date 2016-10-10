Illinois American Water awards over $48,000 through 2016 Firefighter Grant Program
ILLINOIS – Over $48,000 will be awarded to 70 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2016 Firefighter Grant Program. The program was created in 2010 to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area. To date, the program has resulted in over 350 grants totaling over $342,000 awarded across the state.
“Our teams partner closely with fire departments, testing and operating every fire hydrant across the state and working hard to ensure reliable water service for fire protection, but we wanted to do more,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “This program enables us to further support our local heroes in the communities we serve.”
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. Illinois American Water presented grants to the following Illinois fire departments:
Northern Illinois
Des Plaines Fire Department
City of Elmhurst Fire Department
Elgin Fire Department
Homer Township Fire Protection District
Lemont Fire Protection District
Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
Morris Fire Protection & Ambulance District
Mount Prospect Fire Department
Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
Orland Fire Protection District
Oswego Fire Protection District
Plainfield Fire Protection District
Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
Sterling Fire Department
Dana Fire Protection District
Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Leonore Volunteer Fire Department
Long Point Comm Volunteer Fire Protection District
Reading Volunteer Fire Department
Streator Fire Department
Central Illinois
Arcola Fire Department
Carroll Fire Protection District
Champaign Fire Department
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
Pesotum Fire Protection District
Savoy Fire Department
St Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
Tolono Fire Protection District
Tuscola Fire Department
U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
Urbana Fire Department
Lincoln Fire Department
Lincoln Rural Fire Department
City of Pekin Fire Department
North Pekin Fire Department
Bartonville Fire Department
Limestone Township Fire Protection District
Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District
Peoria Fire Department
West Peoria Fire Protection District
Pontiac Fire Department
Saunemin Fire Protection District
Southern Illinois
City of Alton Fire Department
Godfrey Fire Protection District
QEM Fire Protection District
Cairo Fire Department
Belleville Fire Department
Church Road Fire Protection District
Columbia Fire Department
East St. Louis Fire Department
Fairmont City Fire Department
French Village Fire Department
Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department
Madison Fire Department
Mascoutah Fire Department
Midway Fire Protection District
Mitchell Fire Department
Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District
O'Fallon Fire Department
Pocahontas -Old Ripley Fire Department
Sauget Fire Department
Signal Hill Fire Department
St. Clair Special Emergency Services
Swansea Fire Department
Venice Fire Department
Villa Hills Fire Department
Washington Park Fire Department
Waterloo Fire Department
About Illinois American Water
Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people.
American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.
Illinois American Water ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Water Utilities in the Midwest" according to J.D. Power’s 2016 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. Marking its 130th anniversary this year, the company employs 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.
