BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water recently invited 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students to showcase their creativity by submitting artwork to the company’s “Water Keeps Life Flowing” art contest. Hundreds of entries capturing the importance of high-quality water service were received. Illinois American Water chose 10 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation for school supplies or a classroom celebration.

“From paintings of water towers to drawings of personal hygiene practices, we are completely inspired by the creative ways students used their love of art and understanding of science to showcase the importance of clean, safe and reliable water service,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water.

Losli added, “Illinois American Water plays a critical role in customers’ daily lives by providing water service that supports vital activities and jobs. We encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the role that water plays in your own life, including careers, hobbies, and other activities.”

The art contest winners are listed below in no particular order:

Adelaide S., 5th Grade, Shiloh Middle School, Shiloh

Cora A. 4th Grade, St Mary’s School, Pontiac

Graham R., 4th Grade, Grafton Elementary, Grafton

Harlee N., 5th Grade, East Elementary, Alton

Jaklyn K., 5th Grade, Central Elementary, Lincoln

Jameson B., 4th Grade, Unity West Elementary, Tolono

Layla D., 3rd Grade, St. Mark’s School, Peoria

Savannah S., 3rd Grade, Arbor View, Glen Ellyn

Sophie F., 5th Grade, Venice CUSD, Granite City

Stella P., 3rd Grade, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Belleville

