Illinois American Water Announces “Water Keeps Life Flowing” Art Contest Winners
BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water recently invited 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students to showcase their creativity by submitting artwork to the company’s “Water Keeps Life Flowing” art contest. Hundreds of entries capturing the importance of high-quality water service were received. Illinois American Water chose 10 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation for school supplies or a classroom celebration.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“From paintings of water towers to drawings of personal hygiene practices, we are completely inspired by the creative ways students used their love of art and understanding of science to showcase the importance of clean, safe and reliable water service,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water.
Losli added, “Illinois American Water plays a critical role in customers’ daily lives by providing water service that supports vital activities and jobs. We encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the role that water plays in your own life, including careers, hobbies, and other activities.”
The art contest winners are listed below in no particular order:
- Adelaide S., 5th Grade, Shiloh Middle School, Shiloh
- Cora A. 4th Grade, St Mary’s School, Pontiac
- Graham R., 4th Grade, Grafton Elementary, Grafton
- Harlee N., 5th Grade, East Elementary, Alton
- Jaklyn K., 5th Grade, Central Elementary, Lincoln
- Jameson B., 4th Grade, Unity West Elementary, Tolono
- Layla D., 3rd Grade, St. Mark’s School, Peoria
- Savannah S., 3rd Grade, Arbor View, Glen Ellyn
- Sophie F., 5th Grade, Venice CUSD, Granite City
- Stella P., 3rd Grade, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Belleville
More like this: