BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water encourages students to showcase their creativity by submitting artwork to the company’s “Water Keeps Life Flowing” art contest. Entries from 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students will capture what high-quality water service means to them. Artwork will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Up to ten winners will earn their classroom a $100 donation to be used for school supplies or a classroom celebration.

“This art contest encourages our young students in the communities we serve to learn and understand and illustrate the importance of water service in a creative way, by bringing together both art and science. We are excited to see the students’ interpretations on how water plays a critical role in their lives,” says Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water.

Art entries are due Oct. 24, 2024, just one week after the annual observance of the U.S. Water Alliance's Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 17, which asks individuals to consider the devastating consequences of a single day without access to clean water.

Losli added, “Water is used to grow flourishing gardens and manufacture new products. We also need water to fight fires and to support public health across our communities. Illinois American Water plays a vital role in the daily lives of customers and communities by providing water service that supports a multitude of activities and jobs.”

The winning artwork will be featured in future Illinois American Water customer communications and on social media. Past winning artwork can be found on the company’s Facebook page: @ilamwater.

Additional contest rules and guidelines can be found on Illinois American Water’s website under the News & Community tab.

