GRAFTON – Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk today announced the Company’s acquisition of the City of Grafton wastewater system, near Alton in southern Illinois.

The purchase of the system adds approximately 400 customers to the Company’s customer base in the Alton District and serves a population of nearly 670 residents.

Illinois American Water is familiar with the City of Grafton, and vice versa. Illinois American Water began its partnership with the City in September 2010, providing water to Grafton on a sale-for-resale (wholesale) basis. Illinois American Water acquired the local water system in August 2013. Based on the continued positive public-private partnership, the community entered into a wastewater service contract in March 2015 and Illinois American Water began operating that system. Today, Illinois American Water acquired the wastewater system.

"We have a strong track record in Grafton and the surrounding area. Our team’s level of customer service and commitment to the community has enabled City leadership to entrust us with providing critical service for public health, safety and economic development.” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “We take this responsibility seriously and look forward to continuing to serve Grafton. With this acquisition, we will expand our wastewater service footprint and help ensure local residents have access to a reliable wastewater service for years to come.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson is also enthusiastic in his support of the acquisition. “We are pleased to continue our positive working relationship with Illinois American Water. They are a true member of our community. Their expertise and ability to provide both water and wastewater service to Grafton residents is a benefit for today and our future.”

The acquisition of the Grafton wastewater system for $600,000 was approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission on May 4, 2016. The sale was closed by Illinois American Water and the City of Grafton today. The Grafton wastewater system will be incorporated into the company’s Alton District, which currently serves residents in Alton,

Godfrey and Elsah. Jersey County Rural Water, Fosterburg Water District, Brighton and Forest Homes-Maple Park are wholesale customers.

Customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. Their first combined Illinois American Water wastewater and water bill will be received approximately 30 days after closing.

More like this: