KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL 96 from Kampsville to Mozier will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours, beginning Monday, July 17, 2017, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This work is required so a new asphalt surface can be built and is expected to be completed by the end of October this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department advises the traveling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

The contractor on this project is Illinois Valley Paving, a division of United Contractors Midwest, Inc., of Springfield, IL.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.