LEBANON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Illinois 4 north of Lebanon to the Madison County line in St. Clair County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, April 7, 2025 for resurfacing. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.