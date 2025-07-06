ST. LIBORY– The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that road repairs on Illinois 4 from Illinois 15 to Illinois 13 in St. Clair County will require daily lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 7. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed this fall.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.