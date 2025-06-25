STEELVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the planned closure of Illinois 4 north of the Illinois 150 intersection in Randolph County has been postponed.

The closure, originally scheduled to begin June 3 for intersection reconstruction, will not start until sometime after the July 4 holiday due to delays caused by wet spring weather. There is no change to the current traffic pattern at this time. IDOT is completing advance work to maintain two lanes of traffic on Illinois 150 during the closure of Illinois 4.

Article continues after sponsor message

An update with the revised schedule will be issued when available.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: