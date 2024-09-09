GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today, Sept. 9, 2024, announced that Illinois 3 between Niedringhaus Avenue and Rock Road in Madison County has reopened to traffic.

As miscellaneous work is completed on the $7.2 million intersection replacement project, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures through the end of September. Motorists should continue to expect occasional delays and allow extra time for trips.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey all construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while entering and driving through all work zones.

