WATERLOO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement preservation operations on Illinois 3 from Market Street to Vanderbrook Drive will begin, weather permitting, Monday, May 12, 2025. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction activities.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is anticipated to be completed by mid-summer.