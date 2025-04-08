GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Illinois 3 between the McKinley Bridge and Interstate 270 in Madison County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, April 14, 2025 for pavement patching. One lane will remain open in each direction.



Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.



The project is expected to be completed by June.

