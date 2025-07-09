UPDATE: As of July 9, 2025, this work has been postponed until further notice.

GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Illinois 3 between Schaefer Road and the McKinley Bridge will begin, weather permitting, Monday, July 14. One lane will always remain open in each direction.

To minimize impacts to commuters, all lanes will be open each weekday between 6 and 8 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m.

The closures are necessary for a $25.87 million pavement resurfacing project, which is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2026.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.