BETHALTO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that resurfacing of Illinois 255 between Illinois 143 and Seminary Road in Madison County will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, July 26. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

Motorists could experience delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

This work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.