MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that road repairs on Illinois 203 between Collinsville Road and the Madison County line in St. Clair County will require daily lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 27. The closures will affect both northbound and southbound lanes.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.