



BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois 177 will be reduced to one lane approximately 2.5 miles east of South Green Mount Road in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Oct. 28, for intersection improvements. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary signals.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile

devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.