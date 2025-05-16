MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that preliminary work has begun on a $2.2 million project to construct a new roundabout at the intersection of Illinois 162 and Keebler Road.

Pre-stage work began earlier this week on the north side of Illinois 162. Once complete, the project will proceed in three stages:

Stage I: Keebler Road will close to all traffic and remain closed for the duration of the project.

Stage II and III: Illinois 162 will be reduced to one-way traffic, controlled by temporary traffic signals to maintain flow through the work zone.

Advance notice of the Keebler Road closure and activation of the temporary signals will be provided via changeable message boards near the project site and through additional announcements.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to choose alternate routes during this time. ? Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

