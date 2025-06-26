NEW BADEN – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois 161 will be reduced to one lane at Interstate 64 in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, June 30, for bridge painting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary signals.

Article continues after sponsor message

The work is expected to be completed by early fall.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.