COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs on Illinois 159 between Kinloch Avenue and Clay Street in Madison County will require intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Sept. 30. One lane will be open in each direction. All lanes will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these lane closures. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.

