BETHALTO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Illinois 140 between the intersection of Illinois 111/Illinois 140 and Sanders Street in Madison County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, April 7, for resurfacing. Flaggers will maintain one lane of traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by July.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.