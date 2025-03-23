ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Illinois 140 at the intersection of Fosterburg Road in Madison County will begin, weather permitting, Wednesday, March 26, for intersection improvements.

The $1.95 million project, which involves modifying the existing intersection to allow for an additional dedicated left turn lane on southbound Illinois 140 and installing new modernized traffic signals, is anticipated to be completed by November.

Throughout construction at least one lane in both directions will be maintained on Illinois 140 and on Fosterburg Road.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

