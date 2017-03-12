JERSEYVILLE - Illiini seventh-grade volleyball team won its first-ever regional championship recently when they defeated Bethalto Trimpe Middle by the scores of 25-23 and 25-16 at the Hillsboro Regional.

Illini Middle also defeated Hillsboro in the regional with the scores of 25-9 and 25-6. The team won 17 matches on the season.

