Illini Middle School volleyball team wins first-ever regional title
March 12, 2017 4:34 PM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - Illiini seventh-grade volleyball team won its first-ever regional championship recently when they defeated Bethalto Trimpe Middle by the scores of 25-23 and 25-16 at the Hillsboro Regional.
Illini Middle also defeated Hillsboro in the regional with the scores of 25-9 and 25-6. The team won 17 matches on the season.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: