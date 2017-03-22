

JERSEYVILLE - Illini Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball team won its first-ever regional championship when it defeated Bethalto Trimpe by scores of 25-23, 25-16 recently in the Hillsboro Regional.

The Illinois Middle girls defeated Hillsboro the night before that by scores of 25-9 and 25-6. The girls won 17 matches on the season, with only eight defeats.

Article continues after sponsor message

The seventh-grade girls were coached by Brenda McCreary and Bob Siemer.

Team members are Kate Jones, Emma Williams, Sammie Malley, Chloe White, Maddie Cordes, Josie LaPlant, Maddie Ramirez, Sophie Davidson, Kassidy Bowman, Sara Poletti, Danielle Long and Carly Daniels.