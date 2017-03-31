JERSEYVILLE – Winning is something Sally Hudson and the Illini Middle School volleyball girls are used to doing.

Illini Middle coasted to a 23-game winning streak this season and advanced to the Illinois Elementary School Association state volleyball tourney for the first time.

The team was coached by Brenda MCreary and Bob Siemer. Hudson was a captain for the team.

For their efforts, the girls are the March Steve Medford Edward Jones Jersey Athletes of the Month.

Hudson, a spokesperson for the group, said “We were able to go to the Sweet 16 and that was a great accomplishment. We beat Edwardsville’s Lincoln Middle School, and they go to state nearly every year. I was a captain with Emma Plasmeier. We played well as a team this year and we wanted to win each game.”

Other team members who saw considerable action this year were: Leah Link, Brooklyn Winters, Clare Breden. Chloe Whited, Samantha Weishaupt, Sydney Gillis, Boston Talley, Grace Myers, Ryleigh Jones and Justice Robinson.

The girls were 18-2 as seventh graders, so in the past two years, they have won more than 40 matches. Illini Middle handed Roxana its first regular season loss in two years this year.

Hudson said the goal for the team was always to go to state and she viewed it as “a great accomplishment.”

She said the girls are all excited to play high school volleyball and hopefully lead the Jersey program to future success.

Hudson said her mother, Sara, always liked volleyball and encouraged her to try out and she ended up loving the sport. She also competes in basketball and track.

She said she thought it was great to be recognized as the Jersey Athlete of the Month.

“It is good we are still getting recognized because we came so far,” she said.