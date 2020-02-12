ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider Responds to the Results of the New Hampshire Democrat Primary
The AP is reporting that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary tonight. Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following response:
“Bernie Sanders is an avowed socialist who wants to unleash a ‘revolution’ upon the American people. His socialist revolution would include eliminating the private healthcare insurance of 150 million Americans, government-run healthcare, massive middle-class tax hikes, and elevating voices of radicals like AOC and Ilhan Omar. This agenda is increasingly becoming the preferred agenda for Democrats nationwide, not just New Hampshire. A match-up with socialist Bernie Sanders in the general election is one President Trump welcomes.”
