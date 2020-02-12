The AP is reporting that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary tonight. Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following response:

“Bernie Sanders is an avowed socialist who wants to unleash a ‘revolution’ upon the American people. His socialist revolution would include eliminating the private healthcare insurance of 150 million Americans, government-run healthcare, massive middle-class tax hikes, and elevating voices of radicals like AOC and Ilhan Omar. This agenda is increasingly becoming the preferred agenda for Democrats nationwide, not just New Hampshire. A match-up with socialist Bernie Sanders in the general election is one President Trump welcomes.”

