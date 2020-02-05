Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“The President had an opportunity to cut through the media noise and speak directly to the American people about what he does best - deliver results. Today in America there are more job openings than job seekers, wages are rising for everyone, 7 million people have come off food stamps and millions have been lifted out of poverty. The President has delivered on campaign promises such as securing our border and brokering new trade deals like the USMCA that finally put American workers first. The State of the Union is unequivocally strong despite unprecedented Democrat obstruction and the American people are better off than they were the day President Trump took office.”

