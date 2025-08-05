SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) announced its plan to implement Senate Bill 1195, known as "Anna's Law," which was recently signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker. Anna’s Law, effective January 1, 2026, was spearheaded by Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, D- Ill., significantly enhances trauma-informed training requirements for law enforcement officers across the state, particularly concerning interactions with victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Anna's Law mandates that the curriculum for probationary law enforcement officers will now include a dedicated block of instruction on trauma-informed programs, procedures, and practices designed to minimize victim traumatization. Furthermore, critical trauma-informed principles will be integrated into the minimum in-service training requirements that all law enforcement officers must complete every three years. The law also requires ILETSB to conduct or approve training programs that address trauma-informed responses and investigations, including identifying and addressing conflicts of interest.

"The signing of Anna's Law marks a pivotal moment for law enforcement in Illinois," said Sean Smoot, Board Chairman of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. "This legislation underscores our collective commitment to ensuring that every officer is equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond to victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse with the utmost sensitivity, empathy, and professionalism."

ILETSB has been preparing for the enactment of Anna's Law and is expanding our training programs and resources to support agencies and officers in meeting these new requirements. The Board will work closely with law enforcement agencies, training academies, and community groups to ensure a seamless transition and consistent application of the new standards statewide.

“As a teacher, it is extremely important to me to come from a position of helping people learn and grow. The intent of this legislation is to focus attention on how law enforcement handles survivors of sexual assault,” said Sen. Mary Edly-Allen (D-Libertyville). “While we have come a long way, there is still much work to be done to address this issue. And when we know better, we do better.”

About ILETSB

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is the state agency mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement, correctional, and court security officers. Its purpose is to promote and protect citizen health, safety, and welfare by assisting municipalities, counties, special districts, universities, colleges, and other local governmental agencies of this state in their efforts to upgrade and maintain a high level of training and standards for law enforcement personnel.

