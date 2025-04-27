ALTON — On Sunday, April 27, at approximately 9 a.m., the Alton Police Department responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Mulberry Street following a report that a woman had been battered by her boyfriend and was being held against her will.

Upon arrival, officers found no one answering the door. They continued attempts to communicate with the occupants while requesting tactical assistance from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) due to the potential domestic hostage situation.

At about 12:15 p.m., just before ILEAS arrived, the woman exited the residence and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Shortly thereafter, the male suspect voluntarily surrendered to police without incident. He was taken into custody and transported to the Alton Police Department Jail pending criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department.

The department expressed gratitude to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and ILEAS for their assistance.

