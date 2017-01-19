ALTON - A second search warrant in as many days was executed by the Alton Police Department with the assistance of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS).

Detective Jarrett Ford of the Alton Police Department said the search warrant was executed at 10:17 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street in Alton on Thursday, Jan. 19, with the assistance of ILEAS. He said one suspect is in custody based on a narcotics warrant, but that suspect has yet to be charged. Ford said charges should be filed Friday. A handful of other residents were questioned by police, but not taken into custody. Ford said no charges were expected for the other residents.

ILEAS teams, Ford said, are utilized for several functions, including executing search warrants, as well as armed and barricaded suspects and even hostage situations. It is composed of officers from several nearby law enforcement bodies, including members from the Alton Police Department.

"We use them quite frequently for drug-related search warrants based on subjects and their histories," Ford said. "It is a much safer way for us to do things for both our officers and the suspects."

The name of the suspect in custody has not been released at this time. Ford could also not comment about the nature of what was found during the search warrant's execution, but did confirm evidence was found related to the drug investigation.

