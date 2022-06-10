ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about this week’s road closures –June 13, 2022

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street will be closed from east of Alby Street intersection east to George Street. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and George Street with pavement restoration happening. Blair Avenue will be closed intermittently to one lane of traffic this week. Brick pavement restoration is currently occurring on 8th Street and some rework of the brick placement on 7th Street. Please drive carefully in this area, as there is a lot of construction equipment moving around the different work areas.

The work in the area of State Street and Grand Avenue will continue for the next couple of weeks. The intersection of Rodemeyer and Grand Avenue will close to begin the work, with the closure extending east on Grand Avenue to State Street. State Street will then be closed to all traffic to allow for the sewer installation work.

Background: Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021. This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

