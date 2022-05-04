ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system

and install new sanitary sewers continues. Below is information about this week’s road closures –May 2, 2022

Piasa Valley Area: Pavement restoration is starting 5/3/22 on 6th Street between Alby and George Street, and Alby Street between 6th Street north to 12th Street. During this time, the pavement milling operations will be going on. After the milling operations are completed, the road will be closed to all traffic during paving operations. Local Residents need to plan to park on side streets adjacent to these two roads during that time. 12th Street is closed east to Georg Street. A common detour of using 13th Street and Alton Street will not be allowed, and traffic will need to use Blair Avenue east to Henry Street during this closure on 12th Street. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and George Street. Brick pavement restoration is currently happening on 8th Street. Please drive carefully around this area, as there is a lot of construction equipment moving around the different work areas.

Turner Tract Area: Danforth Street pavement restoration has been completed. Please drive carefully as there is still some construction traffic in these areas finishing final restorations around the project area. Sewer separation has been completed for the Turner Tract Area and we would like to thank all of the local residents for their cooperation and understanding during this project.

Shields Valley Area: Pavement restoration is completed for the areas highlighted in green, and the roads are back open to traffic. Yellow areas still have pavement restoration that needs completed.

Background: Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedycombined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021. This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

