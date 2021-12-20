IL-13 Service Academy Nominees For Class Of 2026 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - As a Member of Congress, I have the privilege of nominating accomplished young men and women to our nation’s service academies. The honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military upon graduation, so I applaud these students for their decision to serve and wish them the best of luck. Final determination on admission is made by the individual academies through an offer of appointment. IL-13 Academy Nominations for the Class of 2026: Nick Becker, Maryville, attends Collinsville High School and is the son of Brian and Cheryl Becker. He was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Madison Cawvey, Collinsville, attends Collinsville High School and is the daughter of Jason and Kelly Cawvey. She was nominated to the Naval, Air Force, and Military (West Point) academies.

Elizabeth Choate, Edwardsville, attends St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis and is the daughter of Jeffrey and Eileen Choate. She was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Leilani Costello, Champaign, attends Champaign Central High School and is the daughter of Thomas and Ayse Costello. She was nominated to the Naval and Air Force academies.

Finn Dallas, Savoy, attended Urbana High School and is the son of Derek and Charity Dallas. He currently attends the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School. He was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Oliver Ferdinand, Edwardsville, attends Edwardsville High School and is the son of Roman and Silvia Ferdinand. He was nominated to the Air Force, Military (West Point) and Naval academies.

Jude Henke, Edwardsville, attends Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon and is the son of Tim and Stacy Henke. He was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Alexi Jones, Decatur, attends Meridian High School and is the daughter of Christopher and Jill Jones. She was nominated to the Military (West Point) Academy.

Gavin Matoush, Hillsboro, attends Hillsboro High School and is the son of Chris and Jill Matoush. He was nominated to the Military (West Point), Air Force, and Naval academies.

Allen Schneider, Litchfield, attends Litchfield High School and is the son of Fred and Mary Ellen Schneider. He was nominated to the Military (West Point), Air Force, Naval, and Merchant Marine academies.

Drake Scroggins, Bunker Hill, attends Bunker Hill High School and is the son of David and Laura Scroggins. He was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Service academies offer fully-funded four-year scholarships to young U.S. citizens who qualify by age and academics, who demonstrate desirable leadership qualities, and who have the wherewithal to strive for excellence in all their endeavors. For more information or to obtain an application packet for next year's nominations, contact our Normal office at (309) 252-8834 or visit our website.