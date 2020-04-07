Il 203 Between Eagle Street And Collinsville Road In St. Clair County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. East St Louis – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that IL 203 between Eagle Street and Collinsville Road near World Wide Technology Raceway will be intermittently restricted utilizing a detour beginning 6 AM Wednesday, April 8, 2020, weather permitting.

This work is required to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Keeley and Sons. of East St Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area constructiondetails on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.