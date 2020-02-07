Greenville – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL 127 from north of IL 140 to the Montgomery County Line will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 17, 2020, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by early July 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Christ Bros. Asphalt, Inc., of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.