BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois High School Association will play all of its football playoff quarterfinals in all eight classes on Saturday as the organization released its schedule for the games on Monday afternoon.

All the games will be played either Saturday afternoon or evening, with Greenfield Northwestern playing at Camp Point Central in Class 1A and East St. Louis playing at home against Crete Monee in Class 6A.

In the Class 1A games, Lena Winslow plays at Fulton in a 1 p.m. kickoff, Dakota plays at Forreston at 2 p.m., it'll be Tuscola at Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington at 1 p.m. and Northwestern plays at Camp Point, also in a 1 p.m. kickoff. In the Class 2A quarterfinals, Maroa Forsyth goes to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a 2 p.m. start, Knoxville plays at Downs Tri-Valley at 1 p.m., Pana is at Decatur St. Teresa Catholic, also at 1 p.m. and Belleville Althoff Catholic is at Johnston City, with the game starting at 4 p.m.

In the Class 3A games, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic is at Princeton and Braidwood Reed-Custer goes to Byron in 1 p.m. kickoffs, while Tolono Unity is at Fairbury Prairie Central and Williamsville is at Stanford Olympia in games that start at 2 p.m. The Class 4A quarterfinals will have Richmond Burton playing at New Lenox Providence Catholic and Wheaton St. Francis Catholic at Rochelle in games that start at 2 p.m. Rochester is at Carterville in a game that starts at 1:30 p.m, while Murphysboro is at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic in a 2 p.m. kickoff.

In the Class 5A games, Sterling is at Sycamore and Chicago Morgan Park goes to LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in games that start at 1 p.m., while Mahomet Seymour plays at Morris in a 4 p.m. kickoff and Peoria High is at Mascoutah in a 3 p.m. start. The Class 6A quarterfinals will have Niles Notre Dame Catholic meeting Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic in a 3 p.m. start, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge is at Machesney Park Harlem in a 5 p.m. start, Chicago Kenwood is at Lemont, also in a 5 p.m. kickoff and Crete Monee plays at East Side in a 2 p.m. kickoff.

In the Class 7A games, an epic rivalry between two Chicago Catholic schools, Brother Rice against Mt. Carmel, kicks off at Mt. Carmel in a 6 p.m. start Saturday evening, while Chicago St. Rita Catholic goes to St. Charles North in a 1 p.m. start, Yorkville is at Batavia, also starting at 1 p.m. and Lake Zurich is at Pekin, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time. In Class 8A, Gurnee Warren is at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at 1 p.m., Glen Ellyn Glenbard West plays at Park Ridge Maine South in a 6 p.m. kickoff, Palatine is at Elmhurst York and LaGrange Lyons plays at Wilmette Loyola Academy, with both games starting at 1 p.m.

The winners will advance to the semifinals, with games being played Nov. 18-19 and the finals set for Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana Thanksgiving weekend at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Nov. 25-26.

