PEORIA – Edwardsville’s boys cross-country team finished 19th overall with four runners in the under 16-minute mark on Saturday at the IHSA Class 3A State Meet.

The Tigers’ Franky Romano was the top runner in 90th place with a time of 15:23, closely followed by Roland Prenzler (100th, 15:27). Dan Powell was right behind him in 113th place in 15:34, then Jack Pifer 129th (15:37). Max Hartman was 145th (15:43); then came Zack Walters and Todd Baxter in 190th and 209th places, respectively.

Edwardsville High School boys cross-country coach George Patrylak said the future looks bright for the Tigers with such top performances by all his returnees.

Patrylak said the first through fifth split was only 20 seconds, which was one of the stronger team efforts in school history.

“It was a crazy fast race,” Patrylak said of the boys’ effort. “Our boys were pretty impressive today. I think it puts us in position to try for a top 10 finish next year.”

BOYS CLASS 3A

TOP FIVE TEAMS AND AREA TEAMS

Naperville Neuqua Valley, 83; Downers Grove North, 116; Lake Zurich, 186; LaGrange Lyons, 228; Chicago Whitney Young, 248; Edwardsville, 19th (435); O'Fallon, 21st (464)

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

Soren Knudsen, Minooka (14:02); Danny Kilrea, LaGrange Lyons; Dylan Jacobs, Orland Park Sandberg; Charlie Kern, Elmhurst York; Brian Griffith, Lake Zurich; Matt Pereira, Lake Zurich; Vince Zona, LaGrange Lyons; Jackson Jett, Naperville Neuqua Valley; Dylan Zangri, Oswego East; Sean McGregor, Elmhurst York

EDWARDSVILLE RESULTS

Franky Romano, 90th (15:23); Roland Prenzler, 100th (15:27); Dan Powell, 113th (15:34); Jack Pifer, 129th (15:37); Max Hartmann, 145th (15:43); Zach Walters, 190th (16:17); Todd Baxter, 209th (16:35)

