Friday, November 1

CLASS 1A

Belleville Althoff Catholic 60, Dupo 0

LeRoy 54, Aurora Christian 21

Ottawa Marquette Catholic 44, Rushville-Industry 6

Toledo Cumberland 28, Tuscola 6

CLASS 2A

Downs Tri-Valley 42. Bloomington Central Catholic 28

Elmwood-Brimfield 55, Fithian Oakwood 26

Dwight 41, Momence 13

Pana 21, Shelbyville 18

Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23

Vandalia 41, Niantic Sangamon Valley 21

CLASS 3A

Byron 57, Fairbury Prairie Central 20

Eureka 29, Peotone 22

Princeton 40, Oregon 8

Williamsville 49, Carlinville 14

CLASS 4A

Cahokia 30, Columbia 17

Mt. Zion 42, Carterville 21

Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13

Dixon 35, Marengo 14

Normal University 41, Manteno 14

Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 35, Richmond-Burton 17

Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 59, Rochester 58

West Chicago Wheaton Academy 55, Sandwich 19

CLASS 5A

Highland 55, Marion 19

Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 40, Chicago Corliss 6

Lisle Benet Academy 48, Chicago Prespectives/Leadership 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 24, Mahomet Seymour 21

Peoria Central 52, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 36

Rochelle 42, Aurora Marmion Academy 7

Wheaton St Francis Catholic 42, Sterling 16

CLASS 6A

Antioch 43, Grayslake North 27

Belvidere North 35, Maple Park Kaneland 20

Cary Grove 71, Chicago Senn 6

Lake Forest 42, Chicago Mather 0

Libertyville 42. Deerfield 17

Oak Lawn Richards 21, Dunlap 20

Washington 52, Palos Heights Shepard 21

Wauconda 58, Bensenville Fenton 7

CLASS 7A

Batavia 64, Collinsville 13

Bradley-Bourbonnais 34. Algonquin Jacobs 27

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 49. Des Plaines Maine West 7

Downers Grove North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Hoffman Estates 30, Chicago Lincoln Park 14

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 56, Machesney Park Harlem 14

Moline 38, Addison Trail 13

Mr. Prospect 56, Arlington Heights Hersey 14

Normal Community 41, West Chicago 16

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 34, Pekin 14

Chicago Whitney Young 13, Chicago Kenwood 12

Villa Park Willowbrook 40, Rockton Hononegah 21

St. Charles North 49, Rolling Meadows 14

CLASS 8A

Elmhurst York 37, Edwardsville 7

Wilmette Loyola Academy 48, Belleville East 6

West Aurora 31, Huntley 21

Marist 42, Glenbrook South 14

Barrington 66, South Elgin 13

Minooka 37, Chicago Taft 6

Downers Grove South 31, Plainfield South 27

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 42, Skokie Niles West 0

LaGrange Lyons 38, Joliet West 0

Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 31, Orland Park Carl Sandburg 14

Lombard Glenbard East 49, Chicago Curie 0

Naperville Central 48, Schaumburg 0

Oswego 21, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 7

Palatine William Fremd 42, Tinley Park Andrew 20

Gurnee Warren 31, Palatine 24

Saturday, November 2

Class 1A

Calhoun 38, Central A&M 7

Lena Winslow 70, Clifton Central 32

Camp Point Central 34, Nokomis 6

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Salt Fork 7

Casey-Westfield 39, Jacksonville Routt 21

Brown County 18, Greenfield-Northwestern 16

Galena 43, Stark County 42

Newman Central Catholic 50, Hope Academy 22

Stockton 60, Princeville 30

Sesser-Valier 30, Red Hill 6

Rockford Lutheran 42, Annawan-Wethersfield 21

Carrollton 44, West Central 8

Class 2A

Farmington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Johnston City 46, Red Bud 13

Bismarck-Henning 14, Erie-Prophetstown 6

Maroa-Forsyth 49, St. Teresa 13

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Flora 6

Arthur-Lovington 54, Virden North Mac 32

Chicago Christian 53, Illini West 16

Chester 40, Westville 35

Rockbridge 22, Eastland-Pearl City 8

Warrensburg-Latham 35, Carmi-White County 30

Class 3A

St. Joseph-Ogden 48, West Frankfort 0

Sulivan-Okaw Valley 32, Mt. Carmel 6

Wilmington 42, Stillman Valley 7

Du-Pec 66, Genoa-Kingston 0

Nashville 42, Stanford-Olympia 35

King 40, Chicago Marshall 8

Greenville 48, Fairfield 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monmouth-Roseville 20

Monticello 49, DuQuoin 20

Benton 48, New Berlin 7

Montini 49, North Lawndale 0

Tolono Unity 44, Roxana 31

Class 4A

Breese Central 42, Harrisburg 7

Geneseo 42, Sullivan 0

Richland County 41, Kewanee 14

Boylan 26, South Shore International 0

Waterloo 33, Taylorville 30

Agricultural Science 22, Clemente 12

DePaul 48, Dyett 8

Murphysboro 56, Macomb 33

Class 5A

Morgan Park 34, Tinley Park 0

Sycamore 50, Bulls Academy 8

Nazareth 54, Payton 0

Morris 57, Triad 28

Prairie Ridge 65, Goode STEM 6

Joliet Catholic 58, Jacksonville 6

Woodstock North 34, Freeport 24

Metamora 23, Centralia 9

Westinghouse 32, Prosser 14

Class 6A

East St. Louis 67, Springfield 0

Geneva 49, Amundsen 7

Kankakee 42, Glenbard South 0

Oak Forest 44, Kennedy 0

Chatham Glenwood 49, Crete-Monee 34

Bloomington 31, Lemont 20

Central High School 42, Grant 14

Normal West 20, Simeon 15

Class 7A

St. Rita 45, Guilford 3

Fenwick 12, Brother Rice 7

Quincy 49, Argo 7

Class 8A

Maine South 49, Naperville North 42

