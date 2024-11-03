IHSA Playoff Football Round One Scoreboard – Friday & Saturday
Friday, November 1
CLASS 1A
Belleville Althoff Catholic 60, Dupo 0
LeRoy 54, Aurora Christian 21
Ottawa Marquette Catholic 44, Rushville-Industry 6
Toledo Cumberland 28, Tuscola 6
CLASS 2A
Downs Tri-Valley 42. Bloomington Central Catholic 28
Elmwood-Brimfield 55, Fithian Oakwood 26
Dwight 41, Momence 13
Pana 21, Shelbyville 18
Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23
Vandalia 41, Niantic Sangamon Valley 21
CLASS 3A
Byron 57, Fairbury Prairie Central 20
Eureka 29, Peotone 22
Princeton 40, Oregon 8
Williamsville 49, Carlinville 14
CLASS 4A
Cahokia 30, Columbia 17
Mt. Zion 42, Carterville 21
Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13
Dixon 35, Marengo 14
Normal University 41, Manteno 14
Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 35, Richmond-Burton 17
Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 59, Rochester 58
West Chicago Wheaton Academy 55, Sandwich 19
CLASS 5A
Highland 55, Marion 19
Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 40, Chicago Corliss 6
Lisle Benet Academy 48, Chicago Prespectives/Leadership 0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 24, Mahomet Seymour 21
Peoria Central 52, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 36
Rochelle 42, Aurora Marmion Academy 7
Wheaton St Francis Catholic 42, Sterling 16
CLASS 6A
Antioch 43, Grayslake North 27
Belvidere North 35, Maple Park Kaneland 20
Cary Grove 71, Chicago Senn 6
Lake Forest 42, Chicago Mather 0
Libertyville 42. Deerfield 17
Oak Lawn Richards 21, Dunlap 20
Washington 52, Palos Heights Shepard 21
Wauconda 58, Bensenville Fenton 7
CLASS 7A
Batavia 64, Collinsville 13
Bradley-Bourbonnais 34. Algonquin Jacobs 27
New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 49. Des Plaines Maine West 7
Downers Grove North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
Hoffman Estates 30, Chicago Lincoln Park 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 56, Machesney Park Harlem 14
Moline 38, Addison Trail 13
Mr. Prospect 56, Arlington Heights Hersey 14
Normal Community 41, West Chicago 16
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 34, Pekin 14
Chicago Whitney Young 13, Chicago Kenwood 12
Villa Park Willowbrook 40, Rockton Hononegah 21
St. Charles North 49, Rolling Meadows 14
CLASS 8A
Elmhurst York 37, Edwardsville 7
Wilmette Loyola Academy 48, Belleville East 6
West Aurora 31, Huntley 21
Marist 42, Glenbrook South 14
Barrington 66, South Elgin 13
Minooka 37, Chicago Taft 6
Downers Grove South 31, Plainfield South 27
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 42, Skokie Niles West 0
LaGrange Lyons 38, Joliet West 0
Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 31, Orland Park Carl Sandburg 14
Lombard Glenbard East 49, Chicago Curie 0
Naperville Central 48, Schaumburg 0
Oswego 21, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 7
Palatine William Fremd 42, Tinley Park Andrew 20
Gurnee Warren 31, Palatine 24
Saturday, November 2
Class 1A
Calhoun 38, Central A&M 7
Lena Winslow 70, Clifton Central 32
Camp Point Central 34, Nokomis 6
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Salt Fork 7
Casey-Westfield 39, Jacksonville Routt 21
Brown County 18, Greenfield-Northwestern 16
Galena 43, Stark County 42
Newman Central Catholic 50, Hope Academy 22
Stockton 60, Princeville 30
Sesser-Valier 30, Red Hill 6
Rockford Lutheran 42, Annawan-Wethersfield 21
Carrollton 44, West Central 8
Class 2A
Farmington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Johnston City 46, Red Bud 13
Bismarck-Henning 14, Erie-Prophetstown 6
Maroa-Forsyth 49, St. Teresa 13
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Flora 6
Arthur-Lovington 54, Virden North Mac 32
Chicago Christian 53, Illini West 16
Chester 40, Westville 35
Rockbridge 22, Eastland-Pearl City 8
Warrensburg-Latham 35, Carmi-White County 30
Class 3A
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, West Frankfort 0
Sulivan-Okaw Valley 32, Mt. Carmel 6
Wilmington 42, Stillman Valley 7
Du-Pec 66, Genoa-Kingston 0
Nashville 42, Stanford-Olympia 35
King 40, Chicago Marshall 8
Greenville 48, Fairfield 6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monmouth-Roseville 20
Monticello 49, DuQuoin 20
Benton 48, New Berlin 7
Montini 49, North Lawndale 0
Tolono Unity 44, Roxana 31
Class 4A
Breese Central 42, Harrisburg 7
Geneseo 42, Sullivan 0
Richland County 41, Kewanee 14
Boylan 26, South Shore International 0
Waterloo 33, Taylorville 30
Agricultural Science 22, Clemente 12
DePaul 48, Dyett 8
Murphysboro 56, Macomb 33
Class 5A
Morgan Park 34, Tinley Park 0
Sycamore 50, Bulls Academy 8
Nazareth 54, Payton 0
Morris 57, Triad 28
Prairie Ridge 65, Goode STEM 6
Joliet Catholic 58, Jacksonville 6
Woodstock North 34, Freeport 24
Metamora 23, Centralia 9
Westinghouse 32, Prosser 14
Class 6A
East St. Louis 67, Springfield 0
Geneva 49, Amundsen 7
Kankakee 42, Glenbard South 0
Oak Forest 44, Kennedy 0
Chatham Glenwood 49, Crete-Monee 34
Bloomington 31, Lemont 20
Central High School 42, Grant 14
Normal West 20, Simeon 15
Class 7A
St. Rita 45, Guilford 3
Fenwick 12, Brother Rice 7
Quincy 49, Argo 7
Class 8A
Maine South 49, Naperville North 42
