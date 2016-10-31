BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced the dates and times for second-round games in all eight classes of the 43rd IHSA Football Championship.

As previously announced, Edwardsville's Class 8A second-round game at Oswego will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday; the Edwardsville-Oswego winner will play the winner of the Homewood-Flossmoor-Glen Ellyn Glenbard West second-round contest in the quarterfinals. The Homewood-Glenbard West game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

In Class 1A, top-seeded Tuscola will travel to ninth-seeded Carrollton and No. 13 Bridgeport Red Hill will visit No. 12 Hardin-Calhoun; both games will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winners of these games will face off against each other in the quarterfinals.

Times and dates for the quarterfinal contests in all eight classes will be announced Nov. 7 by the IHSA office.

