CHARLESTON - Father McGivney Catholic's Elana Rybak won the Class 1A championship in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters, while the Triad 4x100 meter relay team won the Class 2A title in the race, and other local athletes performed well in the IHSA girls state track meet finals, held Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

El Paso-Gridley won the Class 1A championship with 56 points, with Tuscola taking second at 49 points, and the Griffins finished third with 48 points. Okawville tied for 22nd with Fulton, both teams having 13 points, Carlinville was 26th with 10 points, and Carrollton was in a four-way tie for 52nd with three points.

Normal University ran away with the Class 2A title with 64 points, with Tolono Unity second with 49 points, and both North Chicago and Richton Park Southland College Prep Charter tied for third with 35 points each. Triad tied for eighth with Chicago Agricultural Science magnet school with 21 points each, Mascoutah and Mt. Vernon tied for 20th at 14 points apiece, Waterloo tied for 41st with five other schools at six points each, Freeburg tied for 51st with five other teams with four points apiece, East St. Louis tied with seven other teams for three points each, and Jersey and Highland wee part of a four-way tie for 70th with a single point each.

In Class 3A, the champions were Homewood-Flossmoor with 56 points, edging out Mt. Prospect, who finished second at 52 points, and third place went to Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic at 47 points. Edwardsville was ninth with 24 points, Belleville East tied for10th with Huntley at 23 points each, Alton ended up tying for 18th with Downers Grove North and Naperville Neuqua Valley at 15 points apiece, Belleville West ended up in a five-way tie for 29th at 10 points, and O'Fallon tied with four other teams for 49th with three points.

In the local results in the Class 1A finals, Lilly Gilbertson finished fourth in the 100 meters at 12.27 seconds, with Callie Field of Carrollton coming in seventh at 12.56 seconds. In the 200 meters, Gilbertson again was fourth at 25.25 seconds, with Field coming in eighth at 26.14 seconds. Gilbertson finished second in the 400 meters at 56.13 seconds, with Rybak winning the 800 meters at 2:08.30, and Caroline Tepe of Okawville placing third at 2:14.56. Rybak won the 1,600 meters at 4:54.02, while the Griffins' Jane Cummins was eighth in the 3,200 meters at 11:26.11, with Breigh Desmond of Belleville Althoff Catholic placed 20th at 12:11.37, and teammate Grace Jansen was 24th at 12:26.54.

In the hurdles races, Alayna Statler of Okawville was sixth in the 100 meters at 15.51 seconds, while in the relay races, the Rockets team of Alyssa Statler, Kaylee Wolf, Rayon Meier, and Taylor Statler finished seventh at 50.39 seconds.

In the field events, Carlinville's Payton Harding finished 16th in the shot put with a throw of 10.93 meters, Alivia Allison of Carlyle was 30th at 9.72 meters, and Anastasia Melvin of Waterloo Gibault Catholic came in 33rd at 9.41 meters. Hannah Gibson of Carlinville won the discus throw with a toss of 43.8 meters, while Chloe McAdams of Carrollton was 13th at 35.59 meters, Lilly Biggs of Trenton Wesclin came in 22nd at 33.74 meters, Peyton Harding of Carlinville was 23rd with a throw of 33,72 meters, and Dupo's Allison Taylor finished 29th at 31.92 meters. In the high jump, Mia Range of McGivney finished in a tie for third with Samantha Streeter of Orion, both clearing 1.61 meters, with Streeter taking third on the fewest misses rule.

In the pole vault, Lilly Trettenero of Staunton came in sixth, going over at 3.20 meters, while in the long jump, Ava McClellan of Valmeyer finished 12th, going 5.06 meters, with Lena Schmeink of Carlyle finishing 27th at 4.70 meters. In the triple jump, Karly Davenport of Marquette Catholic placed 17th with a leap of 10.30 meters, with Keara Prater of Dupo coming in 28th at 9,88 meters, and Biggs finished 34th at 9.14 meters.

In the Class 2A results involving local schools, Sophia Schardan of Triad finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.93 seconds, while Highland's Payton Frey came in 11th in the 800 meters at 2:22.30. Cameron Crump of Waterloo finished 10th in the 3,200 meters, coming in at 11:07.21, with Gianna Stassi of Roxana finishing 21st at 12:08.78. Jamison Love of Mascoutah was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.83 seconds, with Kendra Jennings of East St. Louis finishing seventh at 15.45 seconds. Love then finished second in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.54 seconds.

In the relays, the Knights' team of Addie Field, Mikayla Niehaus, Izzy Stein, and Schardan won the state title with a time of 47.39 seconds, with the 4x200 meter team of Emma McBride, Stein, Makenna Witham, and Field coming in eighth at 1:45.50, and East Side's team of Je'Tira Taylor, Jade Davis, Ka'Milla Tuggle, and Jennings finishing ninth at 1:46.74. Waterloo's 4x400 meter team of Paige Zlatic, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm, and Taylor Thorsten were fourth at 4:00.75, and Highland's team of Julianne Lindsco, Kallie Hubbard, Rachael Reckman, and Frey were ninth at 4:06.02. The Waterloo 4x800 meter team of Emily Vogt, Callie Espenscheid, Charley Funk, and Emma Brown came in 11th at 10:04.40.

In the field events, Cahokia's Mikaylah Blackman finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 10.79 meters, and Dariayh Ford of East St. Louis was 17th at 10.55 meters. In the discus throw, Milla LeGette of East Alton-Wood River finished 10th with a toss of 36.11 meters, with Celia Huelsmann of Breese Central 24th at 32.20 meters, and teammate Kendyl Poettker was 30th at 31.42 meters. Morgan Allen of Jersey cleared 1.58 meters to finish ninth in the high jump, while Grace Trentman of Freeburg finished sixth in the long jump, going 5.24 meters, with Witham placing ninth at 5.16 meters, Ellie Zwigart of Waterloo finished 23rd at 4.92 meters, Pea'Ton Walker of East St. Louis was 38th at 4.65 meters, and Sarah Rider of Civic Memorial was 46th at 4.43 meters. In the triple jump, Walker finished 14th with a leap of 10.86 meters, while Rider came in 16th at 10,83 meters, Witham was 19th at 10.62 meters, and Leah Newton of Roxana was 26th with a jump of 10.23 meters.

In the Class 3A results, Alton's Rayna Raglin was third in the 100 meters at 11.81 seconds, then finished fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 24.44 seconds. Lyric Jones of Belleville East finished fifth in the 400 meters at 55.41 seconds, while in the hurdles races, Edwardsville's Sophie Shapiro was fourth in the 100 meters at 14.30 seconds, and also finished fourth in the 300 meters at 43.28 seconds.

In the relay races, the Belleville East team of Cassidy Willis, Jones, Kamryn Durrah, and Takia Tiller finished fifth in the 4x100 meters at 47,40 seconds, while O'Fallon's team of Zhanay Pinckney, Kortni Clark, Aubree Heavens, and Audra Johnson were seventh at 48.26 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Lancers' team of Willis, Nadhari Goodwin, Durrah, and Tiller came in seventh at 1:40.34, while the East team of Jones, Gabrielle Peppers, London Quarrels, and Durrah finished third in the 4x400 meter race, coming in at 3:48.59, and the Belleville West team of Kallee Williams, Amajiah Robinson, Stacee Whitson, and Aaliyah Paulette were seventh at 3:53.63.

In the field events, Joi Story of Edwardsville came in fifth in the shot put, having a throw of 12.33 meters, then finished third in the discus throw, having a toss of 42.35 meters, with teammate Jayla Gathing placing 13th at 37.44 meters, and Ellie Rinehart of Collinsville was 18th at 35.72 meters. In the high jump, RaMiyah Young of Belleville East finished ninth, going over at 1.60 meters, while in the triple jump, NeVaeh Bryant of Alton finished in seventh with a jump of 11.64 meters, with Tiller finishing eighth with a leap of 11.60 meters.

