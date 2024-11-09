PEORIA, Ill. – The IHSA State Cross Country Finals held at Detweiller Park proved challenging for local teams in Class 1A on Saturday, as both the girls' and boys' races concluded.

In the girls' race, Father McGivney finished 21st out of 30 teams. The team's top finisher was Jane Cummins, who placed 65th with a time of 18:53. Following her, Elena Rybak took 80th with a time of 19:02. Other notable finishes for Father McGivney included McKenzie Jones in 152nd place with a time of 20:12, Bella Redenius in 174th with a time of 20:34, and Isabella Harris, who placed 199th with a time of 21:15. Miley Badgett and Arabella Sumnlers finished 225th and 232nd, respectively, with times of 22:17 and 22:46.

Roxana sent two runners to the state finals, with Bailey Schallenberg-Decker finishing 188th at 21:03 and Gianna Stassi placing 205th with a time of 21:27.

On the boys' side, Roxana finished 22nd overall, led by Wyatt Doyle, who placed 104th. His teammates Noah McVey and Anthony Hardin finished 150th and 153rd, respectively. Metro East Lutheran secured a 29th-place finish, with Luke Bright leading the team at 125th, followed by Lucas Abbott in 129th and Jack Shank in 167th.

Father McGivney's boy's team ended the competition in 30th place, with Connor Schmidt finishing 163rd, Liam Schmidt in 175th, and Liam Boeving rounding out the team's performance at 192nd.

