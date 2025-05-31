IHSA Class 2A, 3A, State Track and Field Boys Prelims Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHARLESTON - These are 2A and 3A results from the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Prelims on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Charleston. The athletes listed below qualified for the state finals on Saturday. 2A State Track and Field Prelims Results 200 Meters – 7. Jayden McCallum, East St. Louis, 21.79. 400 Meters – 6. Darius Ivy, East St. Louis, 50.05. 800 Meters – 8. Anthony Hardin, Roxana, 1:57.55, 9. Tullio Zamperi, Civic Memorial, 1:57.56. 1,600 Meters – 11. Max Weber, Civic Memorial, 4:25.55. 300 Hurdles – 7. Tyreke Baker, East St. Louis, 39.57. 4 x 100 Relay – 1. East St. Louis, 41.83, 6. Mascoutah, 42.36. 4 x 200 Relay – 1. East St. Louis, 1:27.39, 2. Cahokia, 1:28.35, 5. Mascoutah, 1:28.56. 4 x 400 Relay – 3. Cahokia, 3:22.82, 8. East St. Louis, 3:25.46. 4 x 800 Relay – 7. Highland, 8:05.31. Discus – 9. Zane Losch, Roxana, 47.15 meters. High Jump – 2. Matt Pluff, Freeburg, 1.90 meters, 6. Darrion Bradley, East St. Louis, 1.90 meters. Pole Vault – 1. Zane Meier, Triad, 4.25 meters, 5. Robert Williams, Mascoutah, 4.25 meters. Long Jump – 8. Camren Reed, Mascoutah, 6.74 meters. Article continues after sponsor message High Jump - 13. Devyon Hill-Lomax, 1.932 meters. Triple Jump – 1. Shamond McClain, East St. Louis, 14.06 meters, 2. Victreze Thomas, Cahokia, 13.89 meters. 3A State Track and Field Prelims Results 100 Meters – 3. Clayton Lakatos, Edwardsville, 10.64 200 Meters – 9. Clayton Lakatos, Edwardsville, 21.63. 400 Meters - 4. Troy Mclean, Belleville West, 48.11. 800 Meters – 7. Hank McClaine, Alton, 1:55.51. 110-Meter Hurdles – 2. Daylin Donaldson, Belleville East, 13.95, 4. Jalyn Cole, Belleville West, 14.07. 300-Meter Hurdles – 2. Daylin Donaldson, Belleville East, 37.95, 7.Jadon Wright, Belleville East, 38.89. 4 x 100 Relay – 3. Edwardsville, 41.36. 4 x 400 Relay – 3. Belleville West, 3:19.73. Shot Put – 9. Devin Habermehl, Collinsville, 55-6.25. Discus – 2. Devin Habermehl, Collinsville, 190-9. Pole Vault – 1. Parker Owens, Edwardsville, 14-5.25. Long Jump. - 8. Braden Missey, Belleville West, 22-3.5. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending