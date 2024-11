Listen to the story

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced regional and sectional assignments for their winter sports.

The winter sports championship seasons begin with Boys Bowling Regional Saturday and runs through the Class 3A and 4A Boys Basketball Championships the weekend of March 18-19 at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Here are the Regional and Sectional assignments for Riverbender-area schools for the winter season:

BOYS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL (SATURDAY, JAN. 16 AT CAMELOT BOWL, COLLINSVILLE): Metro East Lutheran, Fr. McGivney Catholic Individuals Only), Granite City

TAYLORVILLE REGIONAL (SATURDAY, JAN. 16 AT SPARE TIME LANES, DECATUR): Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

TOP FOUR TEAMS AND TOP SEVEN INDIVIDUALS NOT ON QUALIFYING TEAMS ADVANCE TO CAHOKIA REGIONAL AT BEL-AIR BOWL, BELLEVILLE, SATURDAY, JAN. 23; STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AT ST. CLAIR BOWL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, JAN. 29-30.

GIRLS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 6, AT CAMELOR BOWL, COLLINSVILLE): Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

TOP FOUR TEAMS AND TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS NOT ON QUALIFYING TEAMS ADVANCE TO JOHNSTON CITY SECTIONAL AT SI BOWL, CARTERVILLE, SATURDAY, FEB. 13; STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AT CHERRY BOWL LANES, ROCKFORD, FEB. 19-20

WRESTLING

INDIVIDUAL STATE TOURNAMENT AT STATE FARM CENTER, URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, FEB. 18-20; TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT AT U.S. CELLULAR COLISEUM, BLOOMINGTON, SATURDAY, FEB. 27

CLASS 1A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 6): Metro East Lutheran, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

TEAM CHAMPION ADVANCES TO LITCHFIELD SECTIONAL TUESDAY, FEB. 23; TOP THREE INDIVIDUALS IN EACH WEIGHT CLASS ADVANCE TO CARTERVILLE INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL FEB. 12-13

CLASS 2A

TRIAD REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 6): Civic Memorial, Jersey

TEAM CHAMPION ADVANCES TO MATTOON SECTIONAL

TUESDAY, FEB. 23; TOP THREE INDIVIDUALS IN EACH WEIGHT CLASS ADVANCE TO MAHOMET-SEYMOUR INDIVIDUAL SECTIONAL FEB. 12-13

CLASS 3A

QUINCY REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 6): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

TEAM CHAMPION ADVANCES TO TEAM SECTIONAL (SITE TBD) TUESDAY, FEB. 23; TOP THREE INDIVIDUALS IN EACH WEIGHT CLASS ADVANCE TO BOLINGBROOK SECTIONAL FEB. 12-13

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 20): Alton, Edwardsville, Fr. McGivney Catholic (Individuals Only), Granite City

QUALIFYING TEAMS AND INDIVIDUALS ADVANCE TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FEB. 25-27 AT EVANSTON TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A-2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS FEB. 26-27, CLASS 3A-4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS MARCH 4-5 AT REDBIRD ARENA, NORMAL

CLASS 1A

NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN AND LEBANON TO HOST REGIONALS): Metro East Lutheran

NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL B (MOUNT OLIVE AND NORTH GREENE TO HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL; NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO SALEM SUPERSECTIONAL

CLASS 2A

BEARDSTOWN SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (PIASA SOUTHWESTERN AND NORTH MAC TO HOST REGIONALS: Piasa Southwestern

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO BEARDSTOWN SECTIONAL; BEARDSTOWN SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO ILLINOIS COLLEGE SUPERSECTIONAL, JACKSONVILLE

CAMPBELL HILL TRICO SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (BREESE CENTRAL AND DUPO TO HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO CAMPBELL HILL TRICO SECTIONAL; CAMPBELL HILL TRICO SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO ILLINOIS COLLEGE SUPERSECTIONAL, JACKSONVILLE

CLASS 3A

BENTON SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL B (SALEM AND TRIAD TO HOST REGIONALS): Civic Memorial, Jersey

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO BENTON SECTIONAL; BENTON SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO UI-SPRINGFIELD SUPERSECTIONAL

CLASS 4A

ALTON SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (BELLEVILLE WEST AND GRANITE CITY TO HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO ALTON SECTIONAL; ALTON SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SUPERSECTIONAL, BLOOMINGTON

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A-2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS MARCH 11-12, CLASS 3A-4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS MARCH 18-19 AT CARVER ARENA, PEORIA

CLASS 1A

NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (EDINBURG, GREENFIELD TO HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton

NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL B (BUNKER HILL, LEBANON TO HOST REGIONALS): Metro East Lutheran

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL; NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO JACKSONVILLE SUPERSECTIONAL, JACKSONVILLE BOWL

CLASS 2A

PICKNEYVILLE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (GREENVILLE, TRENTON WESCLIN TO HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton

PICKNEYVILLE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL B (DUPO, SPARTA TO HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO PICKNEYVILLE SECTIONAL; PICKNEYVILLE SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO CARBONDALE SUPERSECTIONAL AT SIU ARENA

CLASS 3A

HIGHLAND SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL A (COLUMBIA, TRIAD TO HOST REGIONALS): Civic Memorial, Jersey

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO HIGHLAND SECTIONAL; HIGHLAND SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO SPRINGFIELD SUPERSECTIONAL, PRAIRIE CAPITAL CONVENTION CENTER

CLASS 4A

COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL – SUBSECTIONAL B (ALTON, EAST ST. LOUIS TO HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

REGIONAL WINNERS ADVANCE TO COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL; COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL WINNER ADVANCES TO NORMAL SUPERSECTIONAL, REDBIRD ARENA

