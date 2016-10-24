BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced the times and dates for this weekend's opening round of the 43rd IHSA Football Championships.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Here are the times and dates for area teams playing in this weekend's games:

CLASS 1A: Carrollton at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m Saturday; Hardin-Calhoun at Arcola, 2 p.m. Saturday; Greenfield Northwestern at Brown County, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A: East Alton-Wood River at Carlinville, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A: Taylorville at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday; Civic Memorial at Rochester, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 8A: Oak Park-River Forest at Edwardsville, 6 p.m. Friday

The Taylorville-Marquette Catholic contest will be broadcast live on RiverBender.com. 

Second-round pairings, dates and start times will be announced by the IHSA office following the conclusion of this weekend's games. The state championship games will be played at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thanksgiving weekend at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana; Classes 1A-4A will be played Nov. 25 and Classes 5A-8A will be played Nov. 26.

More like this:

Oct 29, 2024 - Edwardsville, Belleville East, Collinsville Play Friday, Other Schools Saturday As IHSA Releases First Round Football Playoff Schedule

Oct 27, 2024 - Area Football Teams Learn Their Seedings And Opponents As IHSA Prepares To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Playoffs  

Nov 2, 2024 - Massel Runs For Four Touchdowns, Throws For Fifth, York Eliminates Edwardsville From 8A Playoffs 37-7

Oct 16, 2024 - Season Tickets Still Available For Cougars Basketball Games

Oct 7, 2024 - Kahok Quarterback Chase Reynolds Has Had Good Season For Collinsville, Is Determined To Make Playoffs  

 