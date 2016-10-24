BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced the times and dates for this weekend's opening round of the 43rd IHSA Football Championships.

Here are the times and dates for area teams playing in this weekend's games:

CLASS 1A: Carrollton at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m Saturday; Hardin-Calhoun at Arcola, 2 p.m. Saturday; Greenfield Northwestern at Brown County, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A: East Alton-Wood River at Carlinville, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A: Taylorville at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday; Civic Memorial at Rochester, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 8A: Oak Park-River Forest at Edwardsville, 6 p.m. Friday

The Taylorville-Marquette Catholic contest will be broadcast live on RiverBender.com.

Second-round pairings, dates and start times will be announced by the IHSA office following the conclusion of this weekend's games. The state championship games will be played at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thanksgiving weekend at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana; Classes 1A-4A will be played Nov. 25 and Classes 5A-8A will be played Nov. 26.

More like this: