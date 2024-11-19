IHA Beverage of Commerce, CA is recalling Super Cinnamon Powder 4oz, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms.

It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

Product was distributed mostly through California retail stores and a few stores across the US.

Product was NOT sold online.

The recalled product is packaged in a 4oz plastic bag, and labeled as Super Dried Cinnamon Powder 4oz with UPC#610232012476. Specifically, products showing Vitamin A & C on the nutrition facts label.

No illnesses have been reported as of 11/18/2024.

This recall is being initiated as a result of routine sampling by the Arkansas Department of Health which revealed that the finished products contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as they continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Super Cinnamon Powder 4oz are urged to discard in the trash or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

