WESTMONT – Following Governor Pritzker’s State of the State address today, Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery released this response:

“As he enters his second year in office, Governor Pritzker reminded us how far we’ve already come in helping Illinois right its economic ship. The governor inherited a multibillion-dollar budget deficit and a massive backlog of unpaid bills upon taking office, yet he stayed committed to funding state services and public education at every level.

"The 103,000 members of the Illinois Federation of Teachers agree with the governor that passing a constitutional amendment for a Fair Tax is the answer to fix our state’s structural deficit and set things right by making our tax system more fair and equitable.

“Implementing a Fair Tax will go a long way to fixing our state’s broken system and funding critical programs and services, including education. Asking the very wealthiest to pay their fair share while 97 percent of lower and middle-class families get a break or see no increase not only helps the state’s fiscal outlook, it’s also the right thing to do.

"We were glad to hear about the governor’s commitment to restoring the public’s trust in government, and his commitment to diversity and inclusion – both in his administration and across our state. Creating welcoming and inclusive environments is something teachers do each and every day, and it’s heartening to see the governor leading on this issue.

“We look forward to working with the governor this year to help pass the Fair Tax and make the governor’s plans for Illinois students, schools, and communities a reality."

