SPRINGFIELD – Following the decision by the Trump Administration to grant the request of certain Midwest states to opt out of an E10 RVP waiver, Illinois consumers faced a summer of higher prices and lower supply, had something not been done to address the looming deadline.

Today, the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association issued the following statement of support for Governor Pritzker and the other Midwest Governors who signed the joint letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, asking any emergency E15 RVP waiver also apply to E10:

“The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association thanks Governor Pritzker for his efforts to protect Illinois consumers, especially those in Southern Illinois who would have experienced supply issues and increased prices.” said Nate Harris, CEO and Vice President of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association (IFRA). “Terminals in Norris City, Illinois and Cape Girardeau, Missouri were going to be under intense storage capacity issues dealing with minimum order requirements of this boutique fuel. This request to include E10 in any emergency E15 federal waiver will allow gas stations, fuel distributors, bulk storage facilities and terminal operators the needed time to prepare for a statewide switch from 9.0 psi to 7.8 psi.”

“Inconsistent treatment of E10 and E15 would lead to a boutique fuel market for the Midwest, increasing prices for everyday Illinoisans. IFRA now calls on EPA Administrator Zeldin and President Trump to issue these federal emergency waivers in order to ensure consistent and uniform fuel specifications for both blends are applied nationwide.”

“IFRA members understand and appreciate the importance of Illinois leading the way on biofuels, including ethanol. We are committed to advocating for the continued and expanded use of ethanol in the liquid fuel industry in the state.”

About the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association

Founded in 1920, the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association is a trade association of companies in the fuel distribution business. Members of IFRA distribute refined petroleum products from the pipeline terminal to area businesses, manufacturing facilities, local governments, farms, hospitals, fire departments, school districts, airports, and railroads, as well as to the driving public. IFRA members collect and remit $2.6 billion in motor fuel taxes for the State of Illinois. We fuel Illinois’ economy.

