CHICAGO – The City of Chicago, in coordination with Cook County and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), announced today plans to formally appeal the recent denial of a Presidential Disaster Declaration request submitted by Governor JB Pritzker. The request sought federal assistance for the severe flooding events that impacted communities across Illinois from July 25-28 and August 16-19, 2025.

The flooding caused by these storm systems resulted in widespread property damage, prolonged power outages, and significant disruptions to transportation and essential services. Homes, businesses, utilities, and local governments across the region were severely impacted.

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (JPDAs) were conducted in July and August by local, county, state, and federal teams to evaluate the extent of the damage. Impacted jurisdictions include the City of Chicago, City of Aurora, and the counties of Cook, Will, Boone, McHenry, Kane, Jersey, and Calhoun.

As part of the appeal process, additional virtual and in-person assessments will be conducted November 4-7, to gather updated documentation and strengthen the state’s request for federal assistance. Residents and business owners in the affected areas are urged to submit any new or previously unreported information regarding their damages or ongoing needs, including:

• Photos of damage

• Documentation of alternative housing needs

• Reports of illness or health impacts

• Mold remediation efforts

Article continues after sponsor message

• Replacement of furnaces, water heaters, or major appliances

Residents can report additional data through a Residential Self-Assessment Survey. The survey will be available online beginning Wednesday, October 29 at 8 a.m. by visiting https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/recovery or scan the QR code below. Any residents who did not previously submit information are strongly encouraged to do so. The deadline to submit is November 7.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

When: Wednesday, October 29

8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Office of Emergency Management and Communications

1411 West Madison, Room 154

WHO: Media are invited to get additional information and interview representatives from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA-OHS), Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (CCEMRS), and other counties in Illinois.

More like this: