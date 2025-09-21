SPRINGFIELD — Just this year, Illinois has already seen 115 tornadoes touch down in the state, which is the highest number of twisters in the nation for 2025. On top of that, communities have faced repeated rounds of severe storms, unleashing destructive straight-line winds and flooding across the state. With September recognized as National Preparedness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) is urging all residents to take this moment to review and strengthen their disaster preparedness plans.

“Severe weather can strike with little warning, and the best defense is being ready before it happens," said IEMA-OHS Acting Director Theodore (Ted) Berger. “The national ‘preparedness starts at home’ campaign reminds us that we each have a role to play by mapping out a plan and reviewing insurance coverage”

IEMA-OHS offers several blueprints to help residents prepare for an emergency.

Emergency kits for home and vehicle: https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/gobag.html

Family communications plan (invaluably if phones or cell service is out): https://ready.illinois.gov/content/dam/soi/en/web/ready/sitecollectiondocuments/ihs-family-communication-plan.pdf

Pet preparedness emergency kit: https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/animals.html

Digital safety: https://www.ready.gov/cybersecurity

“Spending just a small amount of time on preparedness can save you significant costs and frustration when disaster strikes,” said Berger. "Something as simple as checking with your insurance agency about flood coverage can give you peace of mind. Too often, people don't discover a gap in insurance until it's too late."

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

