SPRINGFIELD – July is Extreme Heat Safety Month, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) is asking everyone to understand the danger to you, your family, and your pets.
“The best preparedness is individual preparedness,” explained IEMA-OHS Acting Director Theodore (Ted) Berger. “If you and your family are ready for extreme heat, you can prevent inconvenience, frustration, and even illness. The recent week-long heat wave was a clear reminder in the Midwest that heat affects us too.”
Extreme heat is defined as high heat and humidity temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. Older adults, children, and people with certain illnesses and chronic conditions are at greater risk from extreme heat. Take these steps to prepare for extreme heat and prevent heat-related illnesses:
- Hydrate with water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages
- Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing
- Avoid strenuous activity during mid-day
- Use awnings or curtains indoors to deflect the sun
- Fans will move air around, but does not lower your temperature
- Use air conditioning inside your home or visit a store or local mall
- Know your local cooling centers in Illinois
- Never leave children or pets in a vehicle
- Get trained in first aid to help those with heat illness
- Check on neighbors and elderly who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat
Learn the differences between a heat watch vs heat warning (NWS): https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-ww
More tips on extreme heat safety can be found here: https://ready.illinois.gov/hazards/extremetempshot.html
Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): www.Ready.Illinois.gov
