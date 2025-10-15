SPRINGFIELD – The nation’s Great ShakeOut will happen this Thursday, Oct. 16 when people in every state are asked to practice safety as if an earthquake has started. Your reaction should be to drop, cover, and hold on. Those persons with disabilities who use walkers or wheelchairs should modify the instructions to lock, cover, and hold on.

“Our agency’s vision of Always Ready guides every effort we make to strengthen statewide preparedness,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Acting Director Theodore (Ted) Berger. “Illinois is positioned on two major seismic zones: the New Madrid and the Wabash Valley. And while we cannot predict when an earthquake will happen, we can prepare now. The Great ShakeOut is a vital reminder that readiness starts with awareness. When our communities know what to do, we’re all safer and stronger together.”

Practicing your reaction to an earthquake alert can help keep you safe. Schools, businesses, and families should all practice earthquake preparedness so that panic doesn’t override action. It is also important to assess your reaction to a variety of situations you could be in during an earthquake, such as at a stadium or theater, driving in a car, near a sturdy desk or table, or even in bed.

More information about the national program can be found at https://www.shakeout.org/index.html.

For specific information about the risk of earthquakes in Illinois, go to https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/preparedness/earthquake.html/

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

